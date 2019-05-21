Football Association of Singapore announce sale of Merlion Cup 2019 tickets

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have announced that the sale of tickets for the Merlion Cup 2019 has began with tickets priced between US$ 5 and US$ 10.

The revamped Merlion Cup will see the U-22 national teams of hosts Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines taking part with matches to be played on June 7 and 9. Thailand are to face Indonesia in the opener on June 7 followed by hosts Singapore teeing up against Philippines later in the day.

The final and third-place play-off will be held on June 9. All matches will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore.

Ticketing details for the Merlion Cup are out! Get your tickets at https://t.co/Pf7IdJE7Yq now! Find out more here ▶️ https://t.co/h27JyQMq8J

The tickets can be purchased online in advance via www.fas.org.sg/tickets starting Tuesday. It will also be sold at the Jalan Besar Stadium ticketing counter on both the match days, FAS said.

Grandstand tickets for adults cost US$ 1o while gallery admission will cost US$ 6. Tickets will also be available at a concession rate of US$ 8 and US$ 5 respectively. Each ticket will allow fans access to both matches per match day.

“The first 200 fans who purchase tickets can redeem a limited edition Merlion Cup tote bag at the stadium,” FAS said. “Fans are urged to buy their tickets early online in order to avoid the queues on match day,” it added.