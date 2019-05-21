LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 Final – Thailand vs Laos

Hosts Thailand will face an impressive Laos in the final of the 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi, Thailand on Tuesday.

Defending champions Thailand reached the final of the tournament with a hard fought 1-0 win against Vietnam in the semifinal other day. Their captain Chattaya Pratumkul headed home in the 19th minute to give the Thais the 1-0 lead over Vietnam and it turned out to be the winning goal that took them to another final in the competition.

Meanwhile, Laos have coasted into the final winning their group and then comfortably defeating Philippines 3-1 in the second semifinal. Pe Pe, their prolific striker, was once again on the scoresheet as he found a brace against Philippines while Thippakone Syvonglath added the third. Angely Alterez’s second half strike turned out to be a mere consolation for the Filipino girls.

Thailand U-15 vs Laos U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 Final will kick off at 7 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.