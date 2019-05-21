LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Vietnam vs Philippines

Vietnam will face Philippines in a match that will decide the third-placed team of the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi, Thailand on Tuesday.

Vietnam had suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to hosts Thailand in the semifinal of the competition the other day with Thai captain Chattaya Pratumkul heading home the only goal of the game in the 19th minute.

Meanwhile, Philippines were eliminated from the running for the title by the impressive Laos who defeated the Filipino girls 3-1 in the other semifinal. Prolific Laos striker Pe Pe scored a brace while Thippakone Syvonglath added another in the 3-1 win while Angely Alterez scored the consolation for the Azkals.

Vietnam U-15 vs Philippines U-15 in the 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.