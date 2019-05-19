Sydney FC break Perth Glory hearts to win 2018/19 A-League

Sydney FC were crowned A-League champions for the second time in three seasons on Sunday after beating Perth Glory 4-1 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.
As the premiers of the 2018/19 campaign, finishing eight points clear of second-place Sydney at the conclusion of the regular season, Perth headed into the decider as the favourites especially with home advantage at the Optus Stadium.
2019 CHAMPIONS!!
Sydney FC
However, they were coming up against a Sydney side with plenty of experience in such occasions and who were high in confidence, after thrashing Melbourne Victory 6-1 in last week’s semi-finals.
In the end, it resulted in a battle of attrition and – with neither side able to find the breakthrough in the 90 minutes and the subsequent half-hour of extra-time – the contest was then to be decided by penalties.
😱😱😱
Andrew Redmayne – The Hyundai A-League Grand Final HERO!
🎥 @FOXFOOTBALL @10BoldAU pic.twitter.com/qAb1fgf335
— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) May 19, 2019
And it was Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne who emerged as the hero, saving efforts from Andy Keogh and Brendon Santalab to win it for his side.