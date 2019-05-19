LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Laos vs Philippines

High-flying Laos will face the Philippines in the second semifinal of the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 at the Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi on Sunday.

Laos have been revelation in the tournament so far comfortably progressing to the last four as winners of Group B that also featured hosts Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia. They recorded wins against all four of their opponents in the group stages to collect all 12 points.

Coming up against the Laotians in the semifinal will be the Philippines girls who emerged as the runners-up in Group A behind Vietnam. They defeated Myanmar and Timor-Leste in their first two games, but lost out to Vietnam in the game which decided the toppers of the group.

Laos U-15 vs Philippines U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 semifinal will kick off from 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.