LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Vietnam vs Thailand

Vietnam will face hosts Thailand in the first semifinal of the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 at the Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi on Sunday.

Vietnam progressed to the semifinals of the championship by winning Group A of the tournament defeating Philippines, Myanmar and Timor-Leste to maintain a 100 per cent winning record in the regional competition.

Meanwhile, hosts Thailand progressed as the runners-up in Group B defeating Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia while losing out to Laos. They collected nine points from four games to finish three points behind Laos who face Philippines in the other semifinal.

Vietnam U-15 vs Thailand U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 semifinals will kick off from 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.