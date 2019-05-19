King’s Cup 2019: Thailand to delay team announcement as nine Buriram and overseas stars to miss training camp

Thailand head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai has decided to delay the announcement his final squad for King’s Cup 2019 until June 1 with six Buriram United players set to miss the camp.

It was earlier announced that Sirisak will announce the final 23-member squad on May 27 taking into consideration the form of players in Thai League and Thai League 2 ahead of the training camp scheduled to begin on May 30.

However, the Thailand coach has now decided to take all the 35 probables to the training camp to see them in action before cutting short the list to 23 players on June 1 before making the trip to Buriram, where the King’s Cup will be held, on June 2.

But Sirisak will be concerned by the absence of nine players from Thai champions Buriram United who will miss the first few days of training due to Thunder Castles’ league fixture against Sukhothai FC on June 1 as well as three overseas stars.

Among the nine stars missing the training with the Changsuek will be Pansa Hemviboon, Supachai Jaided, Suphanat Mueanta, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Narubadin Weerawatnodom and Siwarak Tedsungnoen of Buriram as well as Chanathip Songkrasin, Thitipan Puangchan and Theerathon Bunmathan who plays in the J.League.

“The players from Buriram must respect the Thai League fixture. It is inevitable. But all five players are fit to play and already know the tactics of the team,” Sirisak said about the players who will be not at his disposal during the training camp.

“Suphanat is the only player who has no experience with senior national team. But I am not worried about it because he plays for Buriram where the team atmosphere is highly professional,” the coach added.

View this post on Instagram Donald Duck A post shared by Chanathip Songkrasin (@jaychanathip) on May 14, 2019 at 10:27pm PDT

“And when it comes to the three players playing in Japan, I am sure that they will become a key part of the national team in the King’s Cup if there are no injury problems,” Sirisak said.

Thailand face Vietnam in their opening match of the King’s Cup on June 5 while Curacao face India in the other match. The final will be held on June 7.

(Photo courtesy: FA Thailand)