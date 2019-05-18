Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires leaves Chinese Super League club; linked with move back to Europe

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has terminated his contract with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning and is being linked with a move back to Europe with Benfica.

The Brazil international was part of Chelsea’s historic 2012 UEFA Champions League-winning squad before making his move to Jiangsu in China on a three-year contract in 2016.

That contract was slated to end in October 2019, but it is being reported by GloboEsporte, the 32-year-old has agreed a mutual termination of the agreement after growing frustrated at the Chinese outfit.

Ramires had not played for Jiangsu since May 2018 leading to the termination of contract which will help him to find a new suitor in the summer transfer window with both Portugal’s Benfica and Flamengo from Brazil interested.

Jiangsu, which features the likes of former Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Alex Teixeira and former Inter Milan forward Eder, are currently fifth in the Chinese Super League table.

It will be interesting to see where the Brazilian will end up in the coming weeks.