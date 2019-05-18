Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge could stay in the Premier League after interest from London club – Reports

Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge have had a brilliant season in front of goal in the Premier League, but even his heroics weren’t enough to keep Cardiff City in the English top flight.

The 29-year-old kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League — more than that of Manchester United custodian David de Gea — despite a leaky defence and was deservedly named the Cardiff City Player of the Year. He also was second when it came to the number of saves made during the season.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is reportedly keen on keeping hold of the Azkals goalkeeper as the Bluebirds look to bounce back from the Championship back into the top division of the English league pyramid.

However, Wales Online are reporting that there is a number of offers for the Cardiff shot-stopper including one from West Ham United who finished 10th in the Premier League this season.

Adrian, West Ham’s back up goalkeeper, is reportedly on his way out of the London club this summer, but Etheridge will face competition from Hammers’ first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who has also been excellent this season.