WATCH: “Japanese Messi” Kubo outshines “Thai Messi” Chanathip

There were two “Messis” on display at the Ajinomoto Stadium on Saturday as FC Tokyo marched on at the J1 League summit with a 2-0 win over Consadole Sapporo.

Chanathip Songkrasin, known as the “Thai Messi”, has made quite a name for himself since moving to Japan in 2017 and is now regarded as an integral player for Consadole.

While he came closest to scoring for his side in the 63rd minute with a speculative effort that flashed just wide of the far post, it was the “Japanese Messi” who shone the brightest with another starring display.

Still only 17, Takefusa Kubo has been in fine form for the J1 League leaders this season and notched his second goal in as many games to make it 2-0 in the 69th minute, after Ryoya Ogawa had opened the scoring ten minutes earlier.

Tokyo, who are currently beaten in the league and have picked up nine wins out of 12 matches, currently hold a six-point lead over Nagoya Grampus and Oita Trinita and are on course for a first-ever title.

Despite his tender years, Kubo has been turning heads on a consistent basis and seems certain to win his first call-up to the senior Japan national team for next month’s Copa America.