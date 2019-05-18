WATCH: Theerathon assists in Marinos rout as Iniesta watches on

Theerathon Bunmathan put in an impressive display on Saturday as Yokohama F. Marinos piled more misery on Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe with a 4-1 rout.

Having been beaten by Cerezo Osaka last weekend, Yokohama were looking to get back to winning ways at the Nissan Stadium against a Vissel side in dire form having lost their seven games in all competition.

After goals by Marcos Junior and Tadanari Lee had put the hosts 2-0 up, Theerathon got in on the act as he embarked on an enterprising run down the left before playing an inch-perfect cross ball for Koji Miyoshi to finish.

Miyoshi would add a fourth goal the Marinos, before Wellington grabbed a late consolation for the visitors with Iniesta looking on in despair from the sidelines.

TV screenshot – Andres Iniesta not enjoying the game. pic.twitter.com/vBEQHdQW96 — JSoccer Magazine (@JSoccerMagazine) May 18, 2019

Photo credit: Yokohama F. Marinos