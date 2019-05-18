Newly-crowned Iranian champions Persepolis not to make any new transfers ahead of next season

Persepolis FC were crowned the champions of Iran Pro League for the third time running after a win over Pars Janoubi Jam the other day, but it looks like the Iranians are not too keen on strengthening their squad for the next season.
Mario Budimir was once again on the scoresheet to record the slender 1-0 win at Abadan which took Persepolis to a tally of 61 points from 30 games — three more than their closest challengers Sepahan.
۱- پنجره بسته نقل و انتقالات و رفتن سه بازیکن اصلی ۲- تغییر مدیرعامل در نیم فصل ۳- حقوق نگرفتن سرمربی کادر فنی تیم برای یک سال کامل ۴- حقوق نگرفتن بازیکنها در قسمت عمده فصل ۵-مصدومیت دو مدافع اصلی تیم در کمتر از یک ماه و سکونشینی تا انتهای فصل ۶- مساوی های پی در پی در انتهای لیگ ۷- چهل و پنج بازی در فواصل چهار روز یک بار ۸- جنگ فرسایشی با سرمربی تیم ملی و حملات کی روش به سرمربی و تیم پرسپولیس هر کدام از اینها را اگر سایر تیمها داشتند به تنهایی توجیه عدم نتیجه گیری بود ، اما پرسپولیس همه این مشکلات را داشت اما در انتها هم قهرمان لیگ شد و هم تا نیمه نهایی جام حذفی بالا رفت. باید دنبال سرمربی با کیفیت،متعهد و حرفه ای گشت، نه سرمربی که برای کارشناسی جام جهانی اردوی تیم را دیر شروع کند. نه خرید های باب میل فضای مجازی برای مانور تبلیغاتی برای یک تیم قهرمانی می آورد، نه بازیکنهایی نظیر تیام،جپاروف،پاتوسی،شجاعی،دژآگه،حاج صفی. راه قهرمانی ثبات کادر فنی و حمایت از تیم خودی است نه بی ارج کردن موفقیت های رقیب. تا وقتی به پرسپولیس انگ تیم حکومتی بزنند و سعی در بی ارج و قرب کردن قهرمانی پرسپولیس داشته باشند، شاگردان برانکو همچنان یکه تازی خواهند کرد. رقبای پرسپولیس اگر این میزان انرژی که برای اثبات نظریه خودشان می گذاشتند را برای اصلاح تیم خود می گذاشتند ، حالا آنها به جای پرسپولیس جشن قهرمانی می گرفتند. #پرسپولیس #قهرمان #هتریک_قهرمانی #عشق #ارتش_سرخ_آسیا
However, after the title win, Persepolis head coach Branko Ivankovic has dropped a bomb when he said that the club will not sign any new players in the summer transfer window. The statement comes at a time when the champions have been linked with a number of players over the last few months.
“We earned wonderful results in this season since Persepolis were banned from signing players in the first half of the season. To win the title for the third time was the toughest and it proves that we have moved in the right direction and we will keep going,” Ivankovic was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.
“Persepolis had a difficult fixture in the final weeks but we did well. From now on, we are thinking about the match against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League 2019 and Sepahan in the Hazfi Cup semifinals,” he said.
“I am proud of my players because they dedicated themselves to the team. Persepolis don’t need to new players, however some of players are on the radar of the other clubs,” Ivankovic noted.
Persepolis was recently linked with a move for their former player Mehdi Taremi, however it looks like the IR Iran striker will now be heading elsewhere from Qatar club Al Gharafa.
