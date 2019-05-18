Newly-crowned Iranian champions Persepolis not to make any new transfers ahead of next season

Persepolis FC were crowned the champions of Iran Pro League for the third time running after a win over Pars Janoubi Jam the other day, but it looks like the Iranians are not too keen on strengthening their squad for the next season.

Mario Budimir was once again on the scoresheet to record the slender 1-0 win at Abadan which took Persepolis to a tally of 61 points from 30 games — three more than their closest challengers Sepahan.

However, after the title win, Persepolis head coach Branko Ivankovic has dropped a bomb when he said that the club will not sign any new players in the summer transfer window. The statement comes at a time when the champions have been linked with a number of players over the last few months.

“We earned wonderful results in this season since Persepolis were banned from signing players in the first half of the season. To win the title for the third time was the toughest and it proves that we have moved in the right direction and we will keep going,” Ivankovic was quoted as saying by the Tehran Times.

“Persepolis had a difficult fixture in the final weeks but we did well. From now on, we are thinking about the match against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League 2019 and Sepahan in the Hazfi Cup semifinals,” he said.

“I am proud of my players because they dedicated themselves to the team. Persepolis don’t need to new players, however some of players are on the radar of the other clubs,” Ivankovic noted.

Persepolis was recently linked with a move for their former player Mehdi Taremi, however it looks like the IR Iran striker will now be heading elsewhere from Qatar club Al Gharafa.

(Photo courtesy: Islamic Republic News Agency)