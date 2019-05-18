PHOTOS: Belgium-based Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan trains with Muangthong United ahead of King’s Cup 2019

Thailand first-choice goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan has returned to Thailand from Belgium and is currently training with Muangthong United to keep himself in good shape ahead of next month’s King’s Cup 2019.

Thailand are scheduled to play Vietnam in their opening game of the King’s Cup on June 5 at the Chang Arena in Buriram. The winner of the fixture will set up a final against the winners of India versus Curacao tie.Kawin, 29 years 0ld, plays in the Belgium First Division B with Oud-Heverlee Leuven and has returned to his homeland after the conclusion of the domestic season in Belgium.

And to keep himself fit for national team duty for which he has to report on May 27, Kawin decided to join his former club Muangthong United where he played for almost a decade starting 2008.

Kawin was seen training with the goalkeeping department of the Kirins which included fellow custodians Vietnam international Dang Van Lam, Prasit Padungchok and Somporn Yos.

Kawin had missed out both of Thailand’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaigns due to an injury he sustained while playing in Europe. He will now be hoping to impress coach Sirisak Yodyardthai and establish himself as the first choice ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers starting in September this year.

(Photos courtesy: Muangthong United FC)