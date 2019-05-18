Indonesia-born teenager included by Qatar in final squad for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 in Poland

Indonesia-born Andri Syahputra Sudarmanto has been named by Qatar in their final 21-man squad for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 to be held in Poland from May 23 to June 15.

The 19-year-old midfielder was born in Lhokseumawe, a city in Aceh province of northern Sumatra, Indonesia, but has been training at Qatar’s famed Aspire Academy in Doha since a very early age.

Andri is a tall striker born on June 29, 1999 and currently plies his trade at Qatar Stars League side Al Gharafa SC for whom he has already made a handful of senior appearances. He is the only player from Al Gharafa in the 21-strong list for the U-20 World Cup.

The teenager has a permanent resident status in Qatar and is therefore eligible to play for the Maroons. He was first capped by Qatar at the U-19 level in 2017 in a friendly game against England U-18s.

Qatar are making their fourth appearance in the U-20 World Cup this time around and has been pooled with Nigeria, Ukraine and USA in Group D. They will open their campaign against Nigeria on May 24. The team is coached by Portuguese Bruno Pinheiro.

Qatar’s 21-man final squad for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Salah Zakaria, Shehab Mamdouh, Marwan Badreldin

Defenders: Nasir Peer, Ahmed Al-Minhali, Yousef Aymen, Andri Syahputra, Khaled Mohammed, Homam Ahmed, Ali Malolah, Bahaa Mamdouh, Ahmed Suhail

Midfielders: Abdollah Ali, Nasser Al Yazidi, Abdulla Nasser, Eisa Ahmad, Hashim Ali, Mohammed Waad, Ahmad Yasser

Forwards: Abdulrasheed Umaru, Yusuf Abdurisag,