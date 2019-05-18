LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – UiTM FC vs Sarawak FA

Malaysia Premier League 2019 continues on Saturday with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) FC taking on Sarawak FA at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

UiTM FC are currently third in the Liga Premier table, only two points adrift of leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II and one point adrift of second-placed Sabah FA after the completion of 12 matches.

They have seven wins from 12 matches while drawing two matches. Meanwhile, UiTM’s opponents Sarawak are 10th in the table only ahead of Kelantan FA. Sarawak have so far collected just nine points from 12 matches and have suffered seven defeats so far this season.

UiTM FC vs Sarawak FA in the Malaysia Premier League will kick off at 10 PM HKT.