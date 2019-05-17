Singapore starlet Ikhsan Fandi scores again for Raufoss IL to register back-to-back goals in Norway

Singapore international striker Ikhsan Fandi was once again on the scoresheet for Raufoss IL in a 5-2 home defeat to Sandnes Ulf the other day.

The 20-year-old had scored his first competitive goal for the club only a few days ago against Skeid Fotball which turned out to be the winning goal and made it back-to-back goals in the Norwegian second division.

However, this time around, his club was on the losing side and the Singaporean could only find a consolation goal after coming on as a substitute in the 55th minute.

Ikhsan scored in the 89th minute of the game by heading in a corner kick from Mikkel Maigaard to reduce the deficit to two goals.

“Scoring in back-to-back games shows I can do well at this level, and I’m just going to keep working hard and try to score as many goals as I can. If I can get more than 10 this season, it will be a very good tally,” Ikhsan told the Straits Times.

The striker now has two goals from 127 minutes of action for Raufoss. He has made seven league appearances so far this season — all of them coming off the bench.