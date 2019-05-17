AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019: Laos thrash hosts Thailand 5-2 to reach semifinals as group winners

Laos continued their excellent run in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 as they defeated hosts Thailand 5-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the competition as Group B winners.

Laos and Thailand had both ensured a place in the semifinals of the regional youth tournament, but were locked on nine points at the top of the group going into this game having won all three of their matches against Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore.

And Laos won the bragging right for being the group topper as they overwhelmed the hosts at the Institute of Physical Education Stadium in Chonburi.

It was Laos’ prolific strike Pe Pe who opened the scoring in the very first minute of the game who then went onto double the lead five minutes later. Pe, then, completed her hattrick in the 16th minute to make it 3-0.

Souphaphone Xaysoula made it 4-0 to Laos in the 26th minute before Phinyada Phathakor pulled one back for Thailand at the half hour mark. Thawanrat Promthongmee scored again for Thailand eight minutes to later to cut the gap to two goals.

However, Pe found her fourth of the evening with six minutes left on the clock to seal the result. While Laos progress to face Group A runners-up Philippines in the semifinals, Thailand will now take on Group A winners Vietnam.

Meanwhile, a goal from Nurfarisya Hanim Muhammad Zaki gave Malaysia a slender 1-0 win over Singapore in the other Group B game of the day. Both the teams had already crashed out of the tournament going into the final game of the group stages.

AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 semifinal line-up

May 19 – Vietnam vs Thailand – 4 PM HKT

May 19 – Laos vs Philippines – 7 PM HKT

(Photo courtesy: Lao Football Federation)