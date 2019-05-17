Former Barcelona and Manchester City superstar on verge of transfer to Chinese second division club

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has travelled to China PR where he is on a trial with Chinese second division side Qingdao Huanghai.

The 36-year-old who has won the La Liga twice with Barca and the Premier League thrice with City has been without a club since a short stint with Greek club Olympiacos that ended in December 2018.

There has been a lot of confusion about my future recently. I want to make it clear here that I love football and I’m still in contention to play for a few more years. Yes, I’m starting to prepare myself for coaching badges but full time coaching is not what I’m thinking now. 1/2 — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) May 12, 2019

Toure was expected to retire from playing after his failed Olympiacos stint, but the former Cote d’Ivoire international has himself made it clear that he wish to continue playing “for a few more years.”

“I am now ready and focused to take new challenges in playing football! And don’t worry once the time has come, I will announce my retirement personally and officially by myself!!” he added.

However, the Chinese club have claimed that Toure is only on a trial at the club and a contract will only be offered if the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League winner can prove himself during the trial.

Qungdao are currently leading the table in the China League One having collected 22 points from nine matches — five more than second-placed Guangdong Hongyuan Southern Tigers.