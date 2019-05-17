Thailand head coach Sirisak issues warning to Teerasil Dangda over domestic form with Muangthong United

Thailand head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai has issued a warning to legendary striker Teerasil Dangda who was recently named among probables for the King’s Cup 2019.

Teerasil’s club Muangthong United are having a horrific season in the Thai League and sit bottom of the table having collected only seven points from their 10 matches so far. The 30-year-old has also failed to make much of an impact for the Thai giants scoring just two goals in eight appearances.

However, the striker who is one match shy of 100 international caps for the Changsuek, was included in the 35-man squad by Sirisak despite his domestic troubles. However, the Thailand coach did have some strong words for the star.

“Both Teerasil and Sarach Yooyen [Teerasil’s teammate at the Kirins] have always performed well in the national team. The team needs experienced players to help the young players. Besides, Teerasil should be allowed to have the honour of winning his 100th cap,” Sirisak was quoted as saying by The Nation.

“No matter what happens with Muangthong in the Thai League, the players should maximise their efforts to find the best form in the League games – oherwise they may miss their spots in the final cut,” said Sirisak sounding a warning to Teerasil and co.

Thailand’s squad will be chopped to 23 players on My 27 before the team gathers for training camp ahead of the King’s Cup where they will face Vietnam in the opener on June 5.