Three-time AFC Champions League winners Pohang Steelers to face Myanmar national team on May 30

K League club Pohang Steelers will play two friendly matches in Myanmar this month as the illustrious South Korean club tour the country with the aim of strengthening ties between Myanmar and Korea Republic.

Pohang will face a Myanmar National League Team, consisting of prominent stars playing in the country’s top flight, on May 28 before facing the Myanmar U-22 national team on May 30. Both matches will be played at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon.

The club, that finished fourth in the K League last season, are the most successful club in Asia having won the AFC Champions League thrice — in 1997, 1998 and 2009. They have also won their domestic league five times — last title coming in 2013.

The Myanmar Football Federation have announced that the entry to the matches will be free of cost.

This is Pohang’s second visit to Myanmar having travelled to the country once before in 1994.