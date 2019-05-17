WATCH: Xavi’s fairy tale ruined as Al Sadd lose to Al Duhail in final

Xavi’s last domestic match before retiring did not have a happy ending on Thursday evening as Al Sadd were thrashed 4-1 by Al Duhail in the Emir of Qatar Cup final.

Things were initially looking good for Al Sadd as they took the lead at the Al-Wakrah Stadium after just seven minutes, with Xavi playing his part in the build-up that resulted in Akram Afif finishing off at the far post.

Akram’s older brother Ali Afif equalised for Al Duhail in the 16th minute with a deflected effort, although they were then dealt a blow ten minutes later when star striker Almoez Ali was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Xavi’s Al Sadd beaten by Al Duhail in Emir Cup final

But Al Sadd were then reduced to ten men as well when Tarek Salman was issued his marching orders in the 54th minute, and it took the opposition just five minutes to capitalise as Edmilson Junior fired them ahead.

Youssef El-Arabi added a third with a close-range header in the 62nd minute and Edmilson completed the rout with his second of the evening with nine minutes remaining, before Al Sadd’s miserable night worsened as Baghdad Bounedjah was also sent off in injury-time.

Al Sadd still have one final chance to ensure Xavi goes out on a high when they finished the group stage of AFC Champions League 2019 on Monday with an away game against Persepolis of Iran.