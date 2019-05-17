LIVE: Malaysia Premier League – UKM FC vs Sabah FA

UKM FC will take on Sabah FA in an exciting Malaysia Premier League match at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium from 10 PM HKT on Friday.

Visitors Sabah are currently third in the Liga Premier table having won six and drawn three of their 11 matches in the season so far. They have 21 points from 11 matches — four less than leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II and two less than second-placed UiTM FC both of whom have played a match more.

Meanwhile, UKM FC have only won two of their 12 games this season and languish in the ninth spot — only ahead of Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA. They have collected nine points from the 12 games so far.

