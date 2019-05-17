India to play with China, Thailand and Bayern Munich Kids Club at Bayern Munich Youth Cup 2019

India have been placed alongside some elite company in the form of Thailand, China and FC Bayern Munich Kids Club at the FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup 2019.

The ASC Boys’ Sports School will represent the country against the likes of two-time champs and defending champions Thailand, FC Bayern Munich Kids Club and China in Group B of the tournament.

The tournament will provide much needed exposure against some of the biggest teams, and will give India the platform to show what they are made of.

What’s more, the final of the FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup 2019 will be played at the world renowned Allianz Arena in the heart of Munich.

“It’s a good group. We are playing against the champions. It is better to face the tough teams first. We look forward to the finals this time and hopefully win it. We have to first try to make it to the semi-finals. I think two victories in the group stage should be enough,” former Services and Army player Raghu Kumar said, as was reported by Goal.

Rest assured, this presents an incredible opportunity to all the Indian players.

(Image credits: Goal.com)