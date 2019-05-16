Thailand youngster Leon Pitchaya James leaves Premier League side Leicester City; teases “new venture”

Thailand U-19 footballer Leon Pitchaya James has announced that he has decided to leave Leicester City for a new adventure after 11 years with the Premier League club.

Born to Thai parents, Leon has an English grandfather and joined the Foxes at the age of six. He has come through the ranks at Leicester playing for various age-group teams including the Leicester U-19s with whom he reached the quarterfinals of the FA Youth Cup this season.

“Thanks to Leicester City for the offer to extend my scholarship agreement. After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I feel I have to decline this offer. I feel it is time for me to move on and further my career and development elsewhere,” Leon wrote on his Facebook profile.

“Having been at the club for 11 years from the age of 6 years old. I have learnt many things, met some wonderful people along the way and experienced many obstacles and challenges,” he wrote.

“I will cherish and remember the time I have spent at the club and would like to take this opportunity to thank all associated with the club. Most importantly, I would like to thank my family and followers for all your support. Please continue to follow and support me on my new venture. Sad to be leaving but excited on the new venture,” the 17-year-old added.

Leon was part of the Thailand U-19 national team that participated in the VFF U-19 International Tournament held last month.

Where will we see Leon next? Will he continue playing in English football or does a move to the Thai League beckon for the teenager?