Vietnam Football Federation slapped with hefty fines by AFC for fan behaviour

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have slapped heavy fines on Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) for fan behaviour during the recent 2020 AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers held in the country.

Vietnam had hosted Group K of the AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers last March in Hanoi where the hosts, Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei battled each other for a place in the final tournament to be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020.

According to VNExpress International, the Vietnamese fans fired flares during two games during the tournament and the VFF have now been asked to pay a fine amounting to around US$ 40,000!

VFF has been fined US$ 13,750 for fans lighting flares during the game against Indonesia while another $25,750 was fined for flares as well as water bottles being thrown onto the field during the match against Thailand.

This is the fourth time that VFF has been fined for failing to stop Vietnamese fans from firing flares during a continental level matches, the Vietnamese news website reported.

VFF had paid US$ 12,500 for their fans lighting flares during the 2018 Asian Games match against Korea Republic last year while they were also fined $15,000 for flares lit during an AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers match last year.