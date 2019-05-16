Philippines Football League featuring seven clubs to return on May 25

Looking to end the uncertainties surrounding domestic football in the country once and for all, the Philippines Football League (PFL) is to kick off on May 25 with seven clubs contesting in the competition.

The Inquirer are reporting that the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) have decided to grant Mendiola FC and Philippine Air Force Club the licenses that is required to take part in the PFL this season.

“PFF general secretary Ed Gastanes said Mendiola and Air Force were granted provisional licenses by the federation just like Green Archers United, which joins pioneer clubs Ceres Negros, Kaya FC-Iloilo, Global and Stallion Laguna this season,” it said.

Earlier, the Philippine Premier League (PPL) which replaced the PFL for the new season was folded after just one match day when the PFF terminated its contract with the new league’s operators on April 27.

The decision to terminate the agreement came reportedly due to the operator’s inability to secure a title sponsor and also for allowing Mendiola and Air Force to play in the league despite the federation advising against it. Clubs including Ceres, Global and Stallion had withdrawn from the league.

The PFF also added that the returning PFL will decide who represents the Philippines at AFC’s continental competitions next season.