Philippines confirm international friendly match against China PR in June

The Philippines Football Federation (PFF) have confirmed that the Azkals will travel to Guangzhou to face China PR in an international friendly match on June 7.

“The PFF has accepted the invitation of Chinese Football Association for an international friendly between Philippines and China PR on June 7 in Guangzhou, China,” the PFF said on its website.

“The friendly will be held during the FIFA international window and will be the Philippines’ first official match following their maiden run in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup last January,” it added.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines 0-2 China PR – Wu Lei (66′)

Philippines had faced China in the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year and lost 3-0. It will be the 24th meeting between the two sides since 1913.

The Azkals will also have a practice match against a local club on June 9 in the Guangdong Province of China.

The Philippines are to play in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers slated to begin in September this year.