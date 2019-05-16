Myo Min Tun reveals why he resigned as the head coach of Myanmar champions Yangon United

Former Myanmar international Myo Min Tun shocked Southeast Asian football when he resigned from his post of head coach at Myanmar National League champions Yangon United earlier this week!

Min Tun’s resignation came a day before Yangon were to face Cambodian outfit Nagaworld FC in the AFC Cup 2019 and when the team was sitting third in the Myanmar National League table — just one point behind leaders Shan United and Hantharwady United.

However, the 35-year-old has now explained why he decided to quit the job at the club he had played and retired as a player.

“I am now taking a short retirement. I felt very fatigued as I dedicated plenty of time and effort to my coaching career at Yangon United for more than two years now,” Min Tun was quoted as saying by Eleven Myanmar.

“For this reason, I submitted my resignation to the Yangon United management. After I have taken a break from the game for some time, I will return to the coaching arena. As I have a huge ambitions for my coaching career, I will try to improve my career,” the former Myanmar midfielder said.

“If an appropriate coaching offer comes to me, it will be accepted,” he added.

Min Tun began his professional career with Yangon United in 2009 and saw his career cut short in 2013 with injuries. He then joined the coaching staff at Yangon before being promoted as the assistant coach in 2013.

He was made the head coach in 2017 and led the Lions to a domestic treble where he won National League, Charity Cup and General Aung San Shield in 2018.