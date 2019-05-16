Merlion Cup 2019 logo and fixtures revealed; Thailand to face Indonesia in opener on June 7

Thailand U-22 national team will face Indonesia U-22s in the opening match of the Merlion Cup 2019 organised by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and slated to begin on June 7 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Hosts Singapore U-22s will face the Philippines U-22 side in the second match on June 7. The first match will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT while the second will start at 7:30 PM HKT.

Winners of the two matches will face off in the final to be held from 7:30 PM HKT on June 9 while the losers will play in a third-place play-off from 4:30 PM on the same day.

“It is not easy getting the team together for training and games, and with the 2019 Southeast Asian Games getting closer, we have to make use of every opportunity to have the boys play together and improve their teamwork,” said Singapore head coach Fandi Ahmad during the tournament launch.

The tickets are priced at $10 for the grandstand and $6 for the gallery.

The Merlion Cup was first played in 1982 featuring seven teams including eventual champions Australia, runners-up Korea Republic B, Indonesia, Malaysia, hosts Singapore, Brunei and Thailand.

The tournament continued as an annual event till 1986 with Australia, Iraq, Yugoslavia Amateur and China PR winning the titles from 1983 to 1986.Korea Republic once again won the cup in 1992 while Premier League outfit Liverpool and Singapore fought for the trophy in 2009.

Merlion Cup 2019 Fxitures

June 7 – Thailand vs Indonesia – 4:30 PM HKT

June 7 – Singapore vs Philippines – 7:30 PM HKT

June 9 – Third-place play-off – 4:30 PM HKT

June 9 – Final – 7:30 PM HKT