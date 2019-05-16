PSSI Secretary-General Ratu Tisha hit with projectile as riot mars Indonesia Liga 1 opener

The new Indonesia Liga 1 season began on Wednesday after a long wait, however the football in the country was once again the news for all the wrong reasons!

The opening match of the 2019 Liga 1 season took place at the Maguwoharjo Stadium in Sleman with PSS Sleman taking on Arema FC with the hosts running out 3-1 winners to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Brian Ferreira opened the scoring for PSS in the second minute before Arema equalised through Sylvano Comvalius in the 29th minute. The teams remained unseparated at half time, but the home side came back strongly in the second period.

Yevhen Bokhashvili gave them the lead in the 57th minute while Rangga Perkasa put the result beyond the doubt scoring the third in the 82nd minute of the Liga 1 fixture.

However, it wasn’t all excitement at the Maguwoharjo Stadium as the match was forced to stop in between with a riot breaking out in the stands during the opening fixture.

According to several reports, around 20 supporters started the action from outside the stadium which turned violent in the stands causing panic among the other spectators in the venue.

Ratu Tisha, the secretary-general of PSSI, needed minor treatment as a projectile was targeted at her during the chaos, reports said.

“It is an unfortunate incident and we are awaiting reports from the match panel about what happened. This incident has to be thoroughly investigated,” Ratu Tisha was quoted by Goal Indonesia.

PSS Sleman CEO Soekeno apologised to the audience for the inconvenience and promised that a thorough investigation will be carried out.

Three more fixtures will take place in the Liga 1 on Thursday with Borneo FC facing Bhayangkara FC, Bali United hosting Persebaya Surabaya and PSIS Semarang taking on Kalteng Putra.