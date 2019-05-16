King’s Cup 2019: New India head coach Igor Stimac announces preliminary squad

In breaking news released by the official Indian football team Twitter handle, the Blue Tigers have released their preliminary squad for the upcoming King’s Cup 2019 tournament to be held in Thailand.

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The 3⃣7⃣ players selected for 🇮🇳’s King’s Cup preparatory camp 💪 under coach @stimac_igor are as follows: GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh. (1/4)#BackTheBlue #IndianFootball #BlueTigers 🐯 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 16, 2019

There are some notable inclusions in the team set up by new head coach Igor Stimac, and include some fan favourite names for India.

The likes of Michael Soosairaj and Jobby Justin have all made the cut, while there are notable exclusions as well in the form of AFC Asian Cup 2019 stars Ashique Kuruniyan and Jeje Lalpekhlua presumably due to injury, as well as Sarthak Golui and Halicharan Narzary.

The usual suspects such as Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will all be an integral part of the tournament that begins in early June.