Reports: Top Bollywood actor set to play India legend Bhaichung Bhutia in football biopic

India football legend Bhaichung Bhutia is set to have a biopic made on him after a stellar career at both club and national level.

Reports suggest that the role of Bhaichung will be played by Bollywood superstar Tiger Shroff in a movie directed by Anand Kumar.

“Tiger has been approached for a biopic, which might also be his first. It’s on the life of Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia,” a PinkVilla source said, as was reported by News Nation.

“Anand Kumar, the director of Zila Ghaziabad, is putting the project together. They have offered the film to Tiger. It now needs to be seen if Tiger will be keen on taking this project up.”

“Tiger is a fantastic footballer himself. In fact, if he wasn’t an actor, he would have taken to a career in the sport. So when Anand was looking at a popular face for the biopic, Tiger was his first and only choice. Tiger has liked the script but now, it’s up to the dates and the schedules. The modalities need to be discussed before proceeding further,” the same source said.

On speculation of the film, Bhutia himself commented, saying he was honoured to have his life put together in a biopic:

“I am honoured that people feel that my journey is worth capturing for the big screen. I am certain that Anand will do justice to my story. I hail from a small town in Sikkim, but playing football for India wasn’t my only dream. I always wanted to own a professional football club and I realised that dream with United Sikkim.”