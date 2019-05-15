Official: India confirm Igor Stimac as new head coach on a two-year contract

All India Football Federation has today (May 15) announced the appointment of Igor Stimac as the head coach of the Indian Men’s Senior National Team. The former Croatia star will take over the Blue Tigers from Stephen Constantine, who stepped down following India’s elimination in the AFC Asian Cup. He has signed a two-year contract with the federation.

Speaking on his appointment, AIFF President Praful Patel had this to say: “Igor is the right candidate to coach the Blue Tigers. I welcome him on board. Indian Football is going through a transition, and I am confident his vast experience will guide us to higher echelons.”

The same sentiments were repeated by Kushal Das, General Secretary of AIFF, “His credentials as a coach and experience as a player are sure to add immense value to the players, and the Indian Football ecosystem. The momentum gained needs to be sustained.”

Meanwhile, former Indian player and current Technical Committee chairman Shyam Thapa gave a detailed description as to why Stimac was chosen over the other candidates.

“Mr Stimac’s recommendation was unanimous.”

“All the members of the Technical Committee including the AIFF Technical Director Mr Isac Doru were immensely impressed and convinced about him being best suited for the job. He is a World Cupper and has guided Croatia to the World Cup as a coach. Who else could have been a better candidate?” he quipped. “He also impressed us with his extensive research on Indian Football.”

Stimac will now take over the Blue Tigers, who have been without a coach since January. His first task is to guide his new side through the King’s Cup, which takes place early next month in Thailand.