King’s Cup 2019: Thailand announce 35 man preliminary squad

The 47th King’s Cup is just around the corner! This time around, Thailand have invited Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam, along with India and Curacao to take part in the annual competition. And the War Elephants have now revealed their 35-man preliminary squad for the same.

Thailand have recalled all of their big guns for the upcoming four-team tournament – the King’s Cup. Taking their place in the preliminary squad are first-team regulars such as Chanathip Songkrasin, Thitipan Puangchan, Teerasil Dangda, and Supachai Jaided. Meanwhile, Suphanat Mueanta has been called up to the senior team for the first time.

The hosts face Vietnam in their opening match of the competition on June 5, before taking on the either Curacao or India on June 8.

Here is the Thailand preliminary squad for the King’s Cup in full –



Goalkeepers

1. Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven (Belgium)

2. Siwarak Tedsungnoen – Buriram United

3. Chatchai Budprom – BG Pathum United

4. Patiwat Khammmai – Samut Prakan City

5. Watchara Buathong – Port

Defenders

6. Theerathon Bunmathan – Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)

7. Pansa Hemviboon – Buriram United

8. Narubadin Weerawatnodom – Buriram United

9. Sasalak Haiprakhon – Buriram United

10. Nattapon Malapun – PT Prachuap

11. Suphan Thongsong – Suphanburi

12. Peerapat Notchaiya – Bangkok United

13. Tristan Do – Bangkok United

14. Nitipong Selanon – Port

15. Jakkapan Praisuwan – Samut Prakan City

16. Pawee Tanthatemee – Ratchaburi Mitr Phol

17. Adisorn Promrak – Muangthong United

Midfielders

18. Chanathip Songkrasin – Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (Japan)

19. Thitiphan Puangchan – Oita Trinita (Japan)

20. Sumanya Purisai – Port

21. Bordin Phala – Port

22. Nurul Sriyankem – Port

23. Siwakorn Chakkuprasart – Port

24. Peeradon Chamratsamee – Samut Prakan City

25. Tanaboon Kesarat – BG Pathum United

26. Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul – Chiangrai United

27. Anon Amornlerdsak – Bangkok United

28. Sanrawat Dechmitr – Bangkok United

29. Sarach Yooyen – Muangthong United

Strikers

30. Teerasil Dangda – Muangthong United

31. Adisak Kraisorn – Muangthong United

32. Apiwat Pengprakon – PTT Rayong

33. Supachai Jaided – Buriram United

34. Suphanat Mueanta – Buriram United

35. Arthit Boodjinda – Port