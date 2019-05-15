King’s Cup 2019: Thailand announce 35 man preliminary squad

The 47th King’s Cup is just around the corner! This time around, Thailand have invited Southeast Asian rivals Vietnam, along with India and Curacao to take part in the annual competition. And the War Elephants have now revealed their 35-man preliminary squad for the same.
Thailand have recalled all of their big guns for the upcoming four-team tournament – the King’s Cup. Taking their place in the preliminary squad are first-team regulars such as Chanathip Songkrasin, Thitipan Puangchan, Teerasil Dangda, and Supachai Jaided. Meanwhile, Suphanat Mueanta has been called up to the senior team for the first time.
The hosts face Vietnam in their opening match of the competition on June 5, before taking on the either Curacao or India on June 8.
Here is the Thailand preliminary squad for the King’s Cup in full –
Goalkeepers
1. Kawin Thamsatchanan – OH Leuven (Belgium)
2. Siwarak Tedsungnoen – Buriram United
3. Chatchai Budprom – BG Pathum United
4. Patiwat Khammmai – Samut Prakan City
5. Watchara Buathong – Port
Defenders
6. Theerathon Bunmathan – Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)
7. Pansa Hemviboon – Buriram United
8. Narubadin Weerawatnodom – Buriram United
9. Sasalak Haiprakhon – Buriram United
10. Nattapon Malapun – PT Prachuap
11. Suphan Thongsong – Suphanburi
12. Peerapat Notchaiya – Bangkok United
13. Tristan Do – Bangkok United
14. Nitipong Selanon – Port
15. Jakkapan Praisuwan – Samut Prakan City
16. Pawee Tanthatemee – Ratchaburi Mitr Phol
17. Adisorn Promrak – Muangthong United
Midfielders
18. Chanathip Songkrasin – Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (Japan)
19. Thitiphan Puangchan – Oita Trinita (Japan)
20. Sumanya Purisai – Port
21. Bordin Phala – Port
22. Nurul Sriyankem – Port
23. Siwakorn Chakkuprasart – Port
24. Peeradon Chamratsamee – Samut Prakan City
25. Tanaboon Kesarat – BG Pathum United
26. Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul – Chiangrai United
27. Anon Amornlerdsak – Bangkok United
28. Sanrawat Dechmitr – Bangkok United
29. Sarach Yooyen – Muangthong United
Strikers
30. Teerasil Dangda – Muangthong United
31. Adisak Kraisorn – Muangthong United
32. Apiwat Pengprakon – PTT Rayong
33. Supachai Jaided – Buriram United
34. Suphanat Mueanta – Buriram United
35. Arthit Boodjinda – Port