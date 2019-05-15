IR Iran appoint former Belgium manager as head coach

Former Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has been named the new Iran coach, Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj announced.

According to reports, Wilmots has been appointed as the Iran head coach till the 2022 World Cup. The report also says that he is asking for an annual salary of €1.5 million along with two assistant coaches of his choice.

Wilmots is also a former Belgium international and served the side as the head coach between 2012 and 2016, following his stint as an assistant for the Red Devils from 2009 to 2012. He coached Ivory Coast as well in 2017 but was sacked six months into his job after the African side failed to qualify for the World Cup.