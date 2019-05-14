AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019: Vietnam, Philippines progress to semifinals; Myanmar crash out

Vietnam and Philippines made it to the semifinals of the 2019 AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship in Chonburi, Thailand after recordings wins in Group A on Tuesday.

Vietnam recorded their third successive win in the competition as they came back from behind to beat Myanmar 2-1 and progress as the group toppers. Meanwhile, Philippines found their second win as they thrashed Timor-Leste 12-0.

Zin Moe Pyae had opened the scoring for Myanmar against Vietnam, but a brace from Tran Nhat Lan in the second half saw them progress to the semifinals — goals which also saw Nhat Lan take the lead in the top scorers’ chart.

Meanwhile, Timor-Leste’s disastrous campaign continued as they let in another 12 goals, this time against Philippines, to make it 54 goals conceded from a total of three matches!

AFF U15 Girls’ Championship 2019 pic.twitter.com/C11k5jM0Yx — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) May 14, 2019

Bianca Remis Sy scored four goals for the Philippines while substitite Lanie Ortillo added a second-half hattrick. There were also goals from Chenny Danoso, Celestine Bravo Luna and Jonalyn Lucban as the Azkals ran out 12-0 winners.