LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Laos vs Cambodia

The AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 reaches its business end with the Laos facing Cambodia in the first fixture of Wednesday at Chonburi, Thailand.

Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines are pooled together in the Group A of the competition while Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand are in Group B.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Laos U-15 vs Cambodia U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.