Vietnam star Nguyen Cong Phuong’s Incheon United announce former Korea Republic international as new head coach

Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong has a new head coach after K League outfit Incheon United announced former Korea Republic international Yoo Sang-chul as their new head coach.

The 47-year-old Yoo amassed over 120 international caps for Korea Republic during his playing days and represented the nation at two FIFA World Cups including the 2022 edition in which the South Koreans reached the semifinals under Guus Hiddink.

Incheon had sacked head coach John Andresen on April 15 after a disastrous start to their new season saw them lie bottom of the K League table with just four points from seven games.

Former Incheon player Lim Joong-yong was acting as the caretaker coach of the side since then. Incheon still remain bottom of the table with six points from 11 matches and they will be hoping their new manager will help them turn around their fortunes.

Yoo represented three clubs during his playing career — Ulsan Hyundai, Yokohama F. Marinos and Kashiwa Reysol — and took up his first major coaching job with Daejeon Citizen in 2011.

He has since coached the likes of Ulsan University and Jeonnam Dragons before taking up the Incheon job.

Vietnam star striker Cong Phuong who made a move to the South Korea club recently featured in the plans of former head coach Andersen, but had failed to impress the caretaker manager.

The 24-year-old Vietnamese will be hoping he can impress the new head coach and make a return to the starting 11 of Incheon soon. Incheon are slated to face Daegu FC in a K League match away from home on May 19.

(Photo courtesy: Incheon United FC)