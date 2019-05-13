AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019: Laos thrash Singapore 7-0; Hosts Thailand also record second win

Striker Pe scored her second hattrick in a row as Laos defeated Singapore 7-0 to edge closer to a place in the semifinals of the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 in Chonburi on Monday.

Pe’s hattrick meant that she went level with Vietnam’s Tran Nhat Lan with in the goalscorers’ chart with six goals — one goal behind leading goal-getter Su Myat Noe of Myanamr.

The win was Laos’ second win of the tournament having defeated Malaysia 4-0 in their Group B opener the other day while Singapore’s hopes of making it to the knockout stages could be well over after another defeat to following their 5-0 opening defeat against hosts Thailand.

Pe opened the scoring in the 16th minute before finding her second five minutes later. The hattrick was sealed soon after as Laos raced to a 3-0 lead. Laotians sprang changes in the second half, but were still too good for Singapore as they ran out 7-0 winners.

Hosts Thailand win again

Defending champions and hosts Thailand recorded their second win from as many matches as they overcame Cambodia 4-0 in the second game of Group B on Monday.

Kantisa Inchamman scored the opener for Thailand before Sasithon Dima made it 2-0 not much later. Chattaya Pratumkul scored the third of the evening in the 28th minute while Sasithon then added her second to complete the scoring.

Laos and Thailand are topping Group B with six points while Malaysia and Singapore are third and fourth with three points apiece. Cambodia are yet to open their account in the competition.

Tuesday will see Group A fixtures in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship as Myanmar take on Vietnam while Philippines face Timor-Leste.

(Photos courtesy: Football Association of Thailand and Lao Football Federation)