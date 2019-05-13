Yangon United head coach Myo Min Tun resigns from post; New interim coach named

Myanmar National League side Yangon United have announced that head coach Myo Min Tun has resigned from his post at the Myanmarese champions.

After taking charge of the team in 2017, Min Tun led Yangon to titles in the Myanmar National League, Charity Cup and General Aung San Shield in 2018 while also taking the Lions to the ASEAN Zonal semifinals of the 2018 AFC Cup where they lost 6-5 to Ceres-Negros FC.



“Yangon United Head Coach Myo Min Tun has formally resigned from his duty today on May 13th, 2019,” the club said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at Yangon United, we would like to wish you all the success in the future and we very much appreciate the effort that you have put in at Yangon and will remember the excellent work you have done with us in the last couple of seasons,” it added.

A former midfielder who played for Yangon as well as the national team, 35-year-old Min Tun had also served as the caretaker manager of the Myanmar national team this year.

U Tin Maung Tun will serve as the interim head coach of the side who will face Nagaworld FC of Cambodia in the AFC Cup 2019 at the Thuwunna Stadium on May 15.

Maung Tin has been at Yangon for several years and has previously also served as interim head coach of the side. Yangon have crashed of this season’s AFC Cup only collecting three points from their five group fixtures so far.

They sit third in the Myanmar National League table — one point behind Shan United and Hantharwady United FC.

(Photo courtesy: Yangon United FC)