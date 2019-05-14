LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Myanmar vs Vietnam

The AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 continues on Tuesday with high-flying Myanmar facing Vietnam in an exciting encounter in Chonburi.

Myanmar made a statement of intent win over Timor-Leste in their opening game humbling them 26-0 over 90 minutes while Vietnam are a name to reckon with in women’s football.

Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines are pooled together in the Group A of the competition while Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand are in Group B.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Myanmar U-15 vs Vietnam U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.