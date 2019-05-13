King’s Cup 2019: Chanathip injury scare for Thailand as Consadole Sapporo man reportedly out for two weeks

Thailand national team will be sweating on the fitness of their star man Chanathip Songkrasin after he picked up a knock playing for J.League side Consadole Sapporo just weeks before King’s Cup 2019.

Thailand are scheduled to face ASEAN regional champions Vietnam in their opening match of this year’s King’s Cup on June 5 while India face Curacao in the other game. The final between the winners of the two matches is scheduled for June 8.

Chanathip, who featured for Consadole in a 4-0 defeat to Yokohama F. Marinos in the J.League Cup on May 5, missed out from the matchday squad altogether for their J.League game against Matsumoto Yamaga on Sunday.

Chanathip watched the match on television away from the stadium and also posted a picture of him wearing a recovery acceleration device on his Instagram profile. Reports in Thai media suggest that the attacking midfielder could be out for around two weeks, but it is also being reported that the injury is not as serious as it was earlier believed to be.

With the King’s Cup scheduled to begin in a little over three weeks’ time, Chanathip’s recovery and return to action for the Japanese out fit will be something to keep an eye on for the Changsuek fans.

Consadole next face league leaders FC Tokyo in the J.League on May 18, Saturday. Tokyo are eight points clear of Chanathip’s side after 11 matches of the season.