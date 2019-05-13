King’s Cup 2019: Curacao name multiple former Premier League stars in preliminary squad

Curacao who will be one of the four national teams taking part in the King’s Cup 2019 in Thailand next month have announced their preliminary squad for the tournament.

The preliminary squad was announced by the Curacao Football Federation and feature 34 players who will train under national team head coach Remko Bicentini before the final names will be shortlisted.

Big names among the 34-member list include that of Everton full back Cuco Martina who will be expected to captain the side, former Aston Villa and Reading star Leandro Bacuna and Leicester City attacker Liandro Martis.

Curacao are scheduled to face India in their opening match of the tournament at the Chang Arena Stadium in Buriram on June 5 while hosts Thailand face ASEAN champions Vietnam in the other game on the same day.

The winners of the two matches will face off in a final on June 8 while the losers will participate in a third-place play-off.

Curacao are ranked 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings while India are 101st.

View this post on Instagram Yu di korsou! 🇨🇼💙💛 A post shared by Cuco Martina (@cucomartina15) on Mar 7, 2019 at 7:08am PST

Curacao preliminary squad for King’s Cup 2019

Charlison Benschop, Jurich Carolina, Roly Bonevacia, Gevaro Nepomuceno, Darryl Lachman, Cuco Martina, Leandro Bacuna, Shermar Martina, Jarchinio Antonio, Shanon Carmelia, Brandley Kuwas, Liandro Martis, Jafar Arias, Elson Hooi, Gino Van Kessel, Ayrton Statie, Kenji Gorre, Shermaine Martina, Eloy Room, Michael Maria, Charlton Vicento, Kemy Agustien, Jurien Gaari, Zeus De La Paz, Gervane Kastaneer, Maiky Fecunda, Rowendy Sumter, Jarzinho Pieter, Ruensley Leuteria, Jurensley Martina, Jimbertson Vapor, Mirco Colina Jr, Bryan Anastacia, Gersinio Constansia