IR Iran close to announcing former Belgium World Cup boss as their new head coach – Reports

If reports coming out of Belgium are to be believed, former Belgium national team manager Marc Wilmots is close to becoming the new head coach of IR Iran.

The former Belgium international, who served as the manager of the national team between 2012 and 2016, coached the Belgian Red Devils at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil as well as the 2016 UEFA Euro in France.

According to Belgian news outlet RTBF.be, Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), travelled to Turkey a few days ago to meet the agents of the Belgian coach who was last attached with African side Cote D’Ivoire.

The report also says that Wilmots is asking for an annual salary of US$ 1.5 million along with two assistant coaches of his choice. However, FFIRI are keen on adding former Iran international and Osasuna star Javed Nekounam to the national team support staff.

RTBF claim that Team Melli had failed to lure the likes of former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, Morocco national team manager Herve Renard and former Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat after Carlos Queiroz had vacated the role post 2019 AFC Asian Cup.