India to host three top Asian nations at Bengaluru in July as second edition of Intercontinental Cup is announced

The Intercontinental Cup organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will be back for its second edition when four top Asian sides battle each other at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in July 2019.

Though there has been no word from the AIFF regarding the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, the Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) have gone ahead and published the details regarding the tournament which will be held from July 7 to 18.

Apart from hosts India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea will make up the tournament.

This will be the second tournament India will be playing under their incoming coach Igor Stimac with the Blue Tigers scheduled to take part in the King’s Cup 2019 in Thailand where they will face Curacao in the opener on June 5.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format in which each teams meet one another before the top two teams qualify for the final expected to be played on July 18.

Hosts India, DPR Korea and Syria all featured in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

Syria are ranked 83rd, India 101st, Tajikistan 120th and DPR Korea 121st in the latest FIFA World Rankings. The tournament will serve as preparation for the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers which will begin later this year.

Tajikistan have also announced that they will face China PR and Afghanistan in friendly matches during the month of June.

India emerged as the winners of the maiden Intercontinental Cup defeating Kenya 2-0 in the final held at Mumbai on June 10, 2018. New Zealand and Chinese Taipei were the two other teams that took part in the tournament.