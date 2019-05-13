WATCH: Singapore youngster Ikhsan Fandi scores his first league goal for Raufoss IL with a brilliant bicycle kick!

Singapore international striker Ikhsan Fandi moved to Europe with Raufoss IL earlier this year and the 20-year-old has now scored his first goal in the Norwegian First Division in stunning fashion!

The Singaporean youngster was introduced as a substitute in the 75th minute as his club were losing 2-1 and Ikhsan scored with a bicycle kick in the 89th minute which turned out to be a winner for the Norwegian side.

Though it wasn’t as spectacular as the one the former Young Lions star scored for Singapore national team at the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup against Timor-Leste, it was still worthy of making it to the end-of-season highlight reel of Raufoss IL.

Raufoss had taken the lead through Ryan Doghman at the Nordre Åsen kunstgress Stadium as early as in the fifth minute, but two second half goals from their opponents Skeid Fotball saw them starting at a defeat with the match entering the final 15 minutes.

That was when Ikhsan was subbed in and soon, Anton Henningsson found an equaliser for Raufoss in the 81st minute. Both teams were looking likely to settle for a draw, but the Singapore striker had other plans.

A cross was played in from the right wing in the 89th minute and Ikhsan produced a brilliant overhead kick to find the back of the net and register his first goal in the Norwegian top flight.

Congratulations to Ikhsan Fandi for scoring his first league goal for Raufoss Fotball.

His bicycle kick goal was also the winning goal as his team won 3-2.#SGfootball pic.twitter.com/ztBYo7J6zD — Singapore Football 🇸🇬 (@SGfootball) May 12, 2019

Wild celebrations followed as Raufoss climbed to fourth spot in the First Division table with 13 points from seven matches. Aalesund are the league leaders with 10 points from seven games.

Ikshan has come on as a substitute in each of the last six league games for Raufoss.