Three Singapore referees to officiate at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland starting May 23

Muhammad Taqi Aljaafari, Ronnie Koh and Abdul Hannan — three referees from Singapore have been appointed to officiate in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will begin on May 23 in Poland.

Taqi and Koh are heading for their second FIFA tournament in a row having officiated at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India alongside another Singaporean Edwin Lee. The duo were also at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in United Arab Emirates earlier this January.

Taqi had also officiated in the Chinese Super League this season as preparation for the U-20 World Cup handling matches between Shandong Luneng and Wuhan Zall last month as well as Shanghai SIPG verusu Guangzhou R&F on May 4.

28-year-old Hannan, meanwhile, is only into his third year of refereeing and is heading for his first FIFA tournament. He was a match official during the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia as well as the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup semifinal first leg between Malaysia and Thailand.

“We are extremely delighted and proud that three match officials from Singapore have been selected to officiate in this prestigious FIFA tournament. Knowing the stringent criteria and standard set by FIFA for selection, the trio of Taqi, Ronnie and Hannan have proven that our top referees can be on par with the world’s best,” Football Association of Singapore (FAS) president Lim Kia Tong told FAS.org.sg.

“We are very confident that Taqi, Ronnie and Hannan will acquit themselves with distinction at the tournament in Poland and fly the Singapore flag high,” Lim said.