WATCH: Xavi’s Al Sadd march on into Emir of Qatar Cup final

Xavi is on course for one final hurrah before calling time on his career after his Al Sadd side advanced to the Emir of Qatar Cup final on Saturday with a 2-0 triumph over Al Rayyan.

The Spanish legend played his part in his side opening the scoring in the 12th minute as he played a probing pass out left to find Akram Afif, who took on a defender before sliding a neat layoff for Ali Asad to convert.

Al Sadd spurned a good chance to double their lead in the 37th minute when the usually-prolific Baghdad Bounedjah had a penalty saved, after he had been brought down inside the area.

But, with six minutes remaining, Bounedjah made amends with a brilliant individual effort, leaving two opponents in his way with a mazy dribble before calmly finishing to seal the win.

Al Sadd, who have already ended a six-year wait to win the Qatar Stars League earlier this season, will now meet either Al Duhail or Al Sailiya – who play on Sunday – in the final.