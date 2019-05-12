LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Philippines vs Myanmar

After scoring as many as 26 goals past Timor-Leste in thier opening match of the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019, Myanmar will face a more challenging outing against Philippines in their second match in Chonburi on Sunday.

Philippines had went down fighting to Vietnam girls 2-1 in their Group B opener and will hope to find their first points of the regional youth tournament against the impressive Myanmar side.

Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines are pooled together in the Group A of the competition while Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand are in Group B.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Philippines U-15 vs Myanmar U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 7 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.