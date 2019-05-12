LIVE: AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 – Timor-Leste vs Vietnam

After a humbling 26-0 defeat to Myanmar in their AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship 2019 opener against Myanmar, Timor-Leste will take on Vietnam in their second match of the tournament underway in Chonburi on Sunday.

Vietnam, meanwhile, defeated Philippines 2-1 in their Group B opener and will be looking to record an easy win over Timor-Leste.

Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste and Philippines are pooled together in the Group A of the competition while Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos and hosts Thailand are in Group B.

The semifinals of the championship is scheduled to be held on May 19 while the final is slated for May 21. Thailand are the defending champions having won the championship defeating Myanmar in the final.

Timor-Leste U-15 vs Vietnam U-15 in the AFF U-15 Girls’ Championship will kick off at 4 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.